The Għaqda Regatta Nazzjonali has criticised the Health Authorities decision to postpone this year’s Freedom Day Regatta which was due to be held this weekend as part of Yachting Malta Racing Week.

The regatta, which initially was pencilled for March 31, was due to be held this weekend following the authorities decision to relax COVID-19 measures with non-contact sport events given the go-ahead to return this week.

However, last week the Health Authorities failed to issue its permit to hold the regatta at the Valletta Grand Harbour as the venue constituted a threat of attracting a mass group of spectators.

In a statement, the Malta Rowing Association said that Health Authorities are not understanding the repercussions the umpteenth cancellation of the regatta will have on the rowing community.

