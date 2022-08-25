Royal Enfield has added a new model to its line-up of motorcycles – the Hunter 350.
It joins the Meteor and Classic in the firm’s range of 350cc motorcycles, but brings a more urban, retro-inspired design and feel.
Built on Royal Enfield’s J-series platform, the Hunter has been designed for urban environments where agile handling and easy controls are the most desired traits from a motorcycle. All versions use 300mm front and 270mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, as well as an LED tail lamp and digital instrument cluster.
