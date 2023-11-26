Royal Enfield has unveiled a new ‘testbed’ electric model based around its new Himalayan.

Revealed at the Eicma show in Milan, Italy, the design concept has been designed to show ‘new expressions of sustainable exploration for the future’. Enfield hasn’t disclosed a full electric range of the Himalayan but has stated that the battery housing does work as a primary structural element while recyclable Organic Flax Fibre has been used to create the composite bodywork.

Enfield says that the goal of the project ‘was not to see how many batteries could be squeezed into a motorcycle’ but instead there was a focus on allowing riders to feel closer to the environment around them due to the lack of engine and exhaust sound. It has already been tested extensively in the Himalayas, while wind tunnel testing has been undertaken to ensure that it rides as efficiently as possible.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com