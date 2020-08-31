What is now republican Malta seems to have had an uncomplicated rapport with monarchies and their loves, lives and wives.
From recorded history, anything connected with the royal presence inspired awe, inquisitiveness, deference and reverence.
Malta only once had its own exclusive monarch. Elizabeth II of England was Queen Elizabeth I of Malta between 1964 and 1974. Apart from that brief independence bracket, Malta always had to make do with the kings of the colonising powers, be they Romans or Byzantines.
The Normans, Aragonese, Castilians and the Knights of St John ruled over Malta, but as part of the Kingdom of Sicily. Sicilian sovereignty over Malta, with brief but significant gaps, was by far the longest – from 1130 to 1814.
Malta’s kings and queens, for all those years, were simply the monarchs who happened to occupy the throne of Sicily. It is thus wrong to assert that Malta was passed to the Order of St John in 1530 by Emperor Charles V of Spain. Not at all. The ‘enfeoffment’ of Malta to the Knights was made by Charles II, as King of Sicily.
This series of three pictorial articles deals with royal events in Malta after the invention of photography in 1839.
To be continued next week
