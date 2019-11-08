Royal Mail on Friday made a High Court bid to block a postal strike by workers due next month ahead of Christmas and around the time of Britain's general election.

Members of the Communication Workers Union recently voted to strike amid a dispute with management over pay and other employment conditions.

In a statement, Royal Mail pointed to "potential irregularities in the ballot".

It added: "The company is making this High Court application because the integrity and legal soundness of any electoral process is vital," Royal Mail said in relation to the strike ballot.

"This is particularly the case in relation to potential industrial action around the general election on 12 December 2019.

"Royal Mail is also making this application because of the damage industrial action would do to the company and its customers in the run-up to Christmas," the group added.

It expects the hearing to take place next week.