The Royal Malta Yacht Club will be hosting its first international event for 2023 this weekend when it will welcome a sizeable fleet competing in the 2023 Yachting Malta EurILCA Masters event, which forms part of the EurILCA Master Series.

The EurILCA Master is a series of regattas run throughout the year in various stunning venues across Europe and the competition is open to sailors aged over 30 in 2023.

Malta will be hosting events for ILCA 7 and ILCA 6 rigs will welcome 26 sailors hailing from 11 countries.

Italian’s Roberto Bini and Giuseppe Cavalli, last year’s ILCA Class 7 winner and runner up respectively, as well as a number of other sailors will be returning to our waters.

