The Royal Malta Yacht Club launched its calendar of sailing events for 2021, which was spearheaded by the Club’s Rear Commodore (Sailing) Peter Dimech together with the input of Club Committee and regular crews who gave their feedback and shared their ideas and views.

The calendar will consist of nearly 40 races which include a selection of Coastal, Offshore and Short-Handed races which will cater to the variety of sailing interests Club members’ have.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta