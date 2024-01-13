Amir Rrahmani snatched a 2-1 win for Napoli against Serie A’s bottom team Salernitana on Saturday with a stoppage-time strike which ended the ailing champions’ winless run at four matches.

Kosovo captain Rrahmani capitalised on dreadful defending at a free-kick to poke home the winner and turn jeers into cheers at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Walter Mazzarri’s side moved up to sixth in Italy’s top flight after the win, 17 points behind league leaders Inter Milan who are at Monza in Saturday’s late match.

The hosts came back from going behind in the 29th minute to a stunning Antonio Candreva strike, with Matteo Politano pulling Napoli level from the penalty spot at the end of the first half before Rrahmani brought the house down with his late winner.

“It’s not an easy situation, because going from being Italian champions to having the kind of results we’re having this season is very hard,” said Rrahmani to DAZN.

