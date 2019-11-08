The MSE Equity Price Index ended the week on a negative note following four consecutive days of gains as the index shed 0.13% to 4,839.277 points.

The declines in BOV and PG outweighed the gains in MPC and RS2 whilst four other equities ended the day flat. Trading activity amounted to €0.23 million across the eight active equities.

Bank of Valletta plc failed to hold onto yesterday’s gains as it fell by 1.8% to return to the €1.10 level across 2,802 shares.

Meanwhile, PG plc dropped 1.6% to close at the €1.84 level on volumes of 44,200 shares.

RS2 Software plc reached a fresh new all-time high on Friday as the equity jumped 2% to close at the €2.08 level across 47,000 shares.

The other positive performing equity was Malta Properties Company plc which following an intraday high of €0.67 (+3.1%), settled at the €0.66 level across 30,000 shares to end the day with a gain of 1.5%.

Among the large companies, International Hotel Investments plc ended the day unchanged at the €0.85 level across a single trade of 12,000 shares while Malta International Airport plc recovered from an intraday low of €7.25 (-0.7%) to close flat at the €7.30 level on just 556 shares.

On Friday, MIA released its traffic results for the month of October. The company registered an 8.8% increase in passenger numbers when compared to the same month last year and surpassed the 700,000-passenger mark for the first time during the month of October.

This also brought a close to the summer season (April to October), which saw the company register a 7.7% in growth over the same corresponding period in 2018 as 5.1 million passenger movements were recorded.

A single deal totaling 5,000 shares left the equity of Mapfre Middlesea plc at the €2.18 level.

Similarly, Plaza Centres plc closed unchanged at the €1.03 level across low trading activity.

The RF MGS Index dropped 0.42% to 1,156.069 points following yesterday’s sharp rise in most eurozone bond yields on the back of news that the world’s two largest economies, the US and China, agreed to a tariff rollback.

However, uncertainty still looms large as the latest reports suggest that the proposal to remove some tariffs on Chinese goods faced stiff opposition among White House officials, denting hopes of a partial trade deal.

AX Investments plc announced that its ultimate parent company AX Group plc submitted an application to the Listing Authority for the admissibility to list €25 million in unsecured bonds in any one or a combination of (i) 3.25% bonds 2026 and (ii) 3.75% 2029.

Subject to obtaining regulatory approval, the aggregate amount of €25 million is being reserved for Preferred Applicants, namely holders of the €40 million 6% AX Investments plc 2024 bonds as at close of trading on 12 November as well as employees and directors of AX Group as at November 14.