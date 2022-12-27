The MSE Equity Price Index shed 1.27% to 3,500.722 points as the declines of the ordinary shares of RS2, HSBC, and BMIT outweighed the gain of BOV. Meanwhile, MIA remained unchanged as overall trading activity was subdued at just €0.03 million.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc plunged by 20.8% to a 4-year low of €0.95, albeit on a single trade of 2,051 shares.

One deal of 10,000 shares pulled the share price of BMIT Technologies plc 2.2% lower to the €0.45 level.

HSBC Bank Malta plc moved 1.4% lower to the €0.71 level on volumes of 1,853 shares.

In contrast, Bank of Valletta plc climbed 1.8% higher to the €0.84 level across two trades totalling 16,997 shares.

Malta International Airport plc held the €5.65 level as 1,957 shares changed hands.

The RF MGS Index extended last Friday’s decline as it dropped a further 0.41% to 866.566 points reflecting the continued surge across eurozone sovereign bond yields. Indeed, the German 10-year bund yield touched the 2.5% level for the first time since 2011, while Italy’s 10-year yield climbed to a multi-year high of 4.6%. The removal of various pandemic-related restrictions in China led to a reported spike in travel bookings while various commodity prices increased amid hopes of a revival in demand.

This report contains public information only and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but no representations or guarantees are made with regard to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company licensed to undertake investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange.

www.rizzofarrugia.com