The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) closed higher by 0.2 per cent at 7,885.88 points after closing in the red the previous three weeks. A total of 16 equities were active, of which five headed higher and eight closed in negative territory. The total weekly turnover increased to €0.7 million and was generated over 104 deals.

In the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc closed the week unchanged at €0.83 after seeing a weekly high of €0.85 and a low of €0.825. This was the result of 47,214 shares spread over 12 deals for a total turnover of €39,500.

FIMBank plc recovered some of the lost ground during the past weeks, to end the week at $0.27. Five transactions involving 135,031 shares were executed, as the share price gained 5.5 per cent to top the list of best performing equities.

Lombard Bank Malta plc surged by 3.7 per cent to recapture the €1.97 level over one sole deal of 1,216 shares.

The share price of HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC) declined by 3.2 per cent to close the last full week of January at €0.90. A total of 17 trades involving 99,415 shares were executed, as the share price of the banking equity traded between a weekly high of €0.92 and a low of €0.85.

HSBC generated a turnover of €87,341. On Wednesday, the bank announced that a board meeting will be held on February 22 to approve the final audited accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and consider the declaration of a final dividend to be recommended to the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM). The AGM will be held remotely on April 13.

Malta International Airport plc lost 0.9 per cent, as 2,449 shares changed ownership across three transactions. The equity fell to €5.80 after it started off the week on a negative note and traded unchanged for the rest of the week.

Malita Investments plc ended the week unchanged at €0.80. A single trade of 5,000 shares was executed on Wednesday.

In the property sector, 34,500 Hili Properties plc shares were exchanged across two transactions. The share price eased by 0.7 per cent to the €0.27 price level.

International Hotel Investments plc closed higher for the second consecutive week this week by 3.3 per cent to reach the year’s opening price of €0.62.

Trident Estates plc ended the week in negative territory. Two trades on trivial volume pushed the price lower by €0.02 or 1.3 per cent to close at €1.48.

Malta Properties Company plc (MPC) was the most liquid and worst performing equity during this week. The share price slid by 7.4 per cent to €0.50, as a result of 22 transactions involving 667,232 shares. MPC registered a turnover of €333,965.

Telecommunications company GO plc finished the week unchanged at €3.22 after failing to sustain an intra-day high of €3.24 on Monday. Eight trades involving 11,857 shares were executed.

In the IT sector, BMIT Technologies plc was active on Monday and Wednesday to close the week 2.9 per cent higher at the €0.496 level. Turnover totalled €29,190 as a result of 60,300 shares traded across six deals.

A sole transaction of only 1,000 shares sent the share price of the RS2 Software plc Preference shares to the €1.69 level, lower by nearly three per cent. On the other hand, the company’s Ordinary shares broke off a three-week negative streak. The equity advanced by 2.4 per cent to €1.71. A total of 32,306 shares exchanged hands across 12 transactions.

The share price of MaltaPost plc (MTP) slid by 0.8 per cent to €1.19 after a single trade was executed on Friday. On Tuesday, MTP announced that the AGM will be held remotely on February 16.

Five deals involving 9,200 PG plc shares dragged the price by 1.7 per cent into the red. The equity ended the week at the €2.30 price level.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index ended the week in the green to close at 1,085.785 points, which translates into a 0.5 per cent increase. A total of 17 issues were active.

The 2.3% MGS 2029 was the most liquid bond as a result of four transactions worth €119,400.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index closed marginally lower at 1,144.307 points. Out of the 38 active issues, the newly listed 4.55% St Anthony Co. plc Secured € 2032 bond registered the highest turnover of €214,180.

In the Prospects MTF market, two issues were active, with the most active being the 4.75% Orion Finance plc € Unsecured 2027. This week it generated a total turnover of €229,993.

