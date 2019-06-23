The MSE Equity Price Index erased Monday’s decline as it rebounded by 0.16% to 4,874.103 points. The gains in RS2, Trident and Medserv outweighed the declines in BOV and BMIT. Meanwhile, five other companies closed the day unchanged while trading volumes contracted sharply to just €0.16 million compared to €0.32 million on Monday.

The share price of RS2 Software plc advanced to a fresh 20-month high of €1.49 on continued positive sentiment with volumes amounting to 23,000 shares.

Medserv plc regained the €1.15 level (+0.9%) across 6,000 shares.

In the property segment, Trident Estates plc moved 2.6% higher to recapture its 2019 high of €1.95 on 9,280 shares. On Tuesday morning, Trident held its AGM during which shareholders approved all resolutions placed on the agenda including the payment of a final net dividend per share of €0.0067.

In contrast, Malita Investments plc traded flat at the €0.87 level on trivial activity.

In the banking sector, FIMBank plc (18,315 shares) and HSBC Bank Malta plc (6,420 shares) also ended unchanged at $0.61 and €1.62 respectively.

A single deal of just 1,800 shares left the equity of Mapfre Middlesea plc at the €2.00 level. On Tuesday, the company announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on July 12 to consider and approve the interim financial results as at June 30, 2019.

GO plc opened at a low of €4.50 (-1.7%) but managed to recover to end unchanged at its seven-week high of €4.58 on a mere 1,000 shares.

Meanwhile, BMIT Technologies plc shed 1.9% back to the €0.53 level across 33,010 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc also performed negatively on Tuesday with a drop of 1.7% to the €1.19 level on activity totalling 44,271 shares.

The RF MGS Index reached a new high since mid-January 2017 as it added 0.11% to 1,139.604 points. Bond yields resumed their recent downward trend amid renewed uncertainties over global trade as well as fresh geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.

