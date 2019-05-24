The MSE Equity Price Index advanced by 0.16% to 4,822.205 points as the gains in six equities, including RS2 and GO, outweighed the declines in three other companies.

Meanwhile, BMIT, IHI and MPC traded unchanged while trading activity remained buoyant as €0.53 million worth of shares changed hands.

RS2 Software plc added to its recent strong gains as the equity advanced by a further 3.6% to a fresh three-year high of €1.75 across 59,272 shares.

GO plc recaptured the €4.58 level (+0.4%) on activity totalling 15,500 shares.

Mapfre Middlesea plc was the best performing equity on Wednesday with a surge of 6.7% to the €2.22 level across 19,989 shares. The company is expected to kick-start the interim reporting season on Friday July 12 with the publication of the June 30 financial statements.

Lombard Bank Malta plc also posted a strong gain of 4.5% to the €2.30 level albeit on just 1,000 shares.

In the property segment, Malita Investments plc added 2.4% to the €0.85 level on trivial volumes while Trident Estates plc climbed 1.5% to yet another 2019 high of €1.98 across 20,300 shares.

In contrast, Plaza Centres plc moved back to the €1.00 level (-1%) on two deals totalling 10,000 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc shed 3% to the €1.135 level across 115,896 shares having a market value of €0.13 million.

Also among the large companies, Malta International Airport plc eased by 0.7% to the €7.10 level across 7,204 shares. On Tuesday, MIA published its traffic results for the month of June which saw an 8.8% increase in passenger movements. Overall, during the first six months of the year, MIA welcome more than 3.2 passengers, representing a 5.9% increase over the same period last year and in line with the full-year forecast provided by MIA at the start of 2019.

The airport operator also reiterated its target of handling 7.2 million passenger movements this year (+5.8%).

Meanwhile, International Hotel Investments plc retained the €0.84 level across 46,820 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc (33,800 shares) and Malta Properties Company plc (35,668 shares) also traded flat at €0.535 and €0.66 respectively.

The RF MGS Index trended lower for the fourth consecutive day as it slipped by a further 0.16% to 1,143.047 points. Movements in the prices of Malta Government Stocks reflected additional gains in euro sovereign bond yields amid strong monthly rebounds in industrial production in France and Italy during the month of May.

However, bond yields turned sharply lower after fresh comments made by the chairman of the US Federal Reserve during his semi-annual testimony to Congress which indicated that the central bank is likely to cut interest rates during the upcoming two-day monetary policy meeting which is scheduled for July 30 and 31. In fact, the Fed chairman acknowledged that “growth in business investment seems to have slowed notably” and that “uncertainties around trade tensions and concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the US economic outlook”.

Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.