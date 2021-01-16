RSM Malta has appointed George Gregory as managing partner, following the retirement of Maria Micallef on December 31.

Micallef has been RSM Malta’s managing partner for the past five years. During her tenure, Micallef led the firm through a period of growth in terms of portfolio and staff complement, including the move to the firm’s offices in Żebbuġ. Micallef is also one of the founding partners of RSM Malta.

Gregory, another founding partner of RSM Malta, has been involved as partner in charge of tax and corporate services as well as in the area of advisory services of the firm.

In his partner role at RSM Malta, Gregory advises international and local clients in various areas. He was previously a Big Four firm partner, providing advisory services and working on a number of overseas assignments.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Gregory said “I would start by thanking Maria for her leadership, service and substantial contribution towards the RSM brand, clients and team. I am very excited to take on this new role in order to lead the organisation through another period of growth, following a very challenging year for the overall business community.”

RSM Malta is a member of RSM International; a worldwide network of independent professional services firms, providing audit, tax and specialist advisory services to ambitious growing organisations around the globe. RSM International is represented by 128 member and correspondent firms in over 120 countries. The combined organisation has over 43,000 professionals in more than 810 offices.

