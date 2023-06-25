RSM Malta has been awarded the Equality Mark certificate – valid for another three years.

RSM Malta’s HR manager Romina Abdilla received the certificate on behalf of the company during the NCPE Annual Conference held recently at AX The Palace hotel, Sliema.

The Equality Mark certification is awarded by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) to companies and organisations that make gender equality one of their values and ensure they look at their employees as humans, irrespective of gender or their caring responsibility.

RSM Malta looks forward to continuing to provide a workspace that welcomes all irrelevant of age, gender, nationality

“Talking about the importance of equality in our businesses and communities is not enough. We need to prove this by taking constant and considerate action. RSM Malta prides itself in providing a workspace where equality and equal opportunities are placed at the forefront of all our efforts,” George Gregory, managing partner at RSM Malta, said.

The certification was presented by Minister for Home Affairs, Security, Reforms and Equality Byron Camilleri, and Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality, Rebecca Buttigieg.

“The very first certificate was earned by RSM Malta back in 2012, and it is with pride that I note that over a decade later, the work towards ensuring our firm provides equal opportunities has not stopped or faltered. As a firm, RSM Malta looks forward to continuing to provide a workspace that welcomes all irrelevant of age, gender, nationality and any other societal construct created to divide rather than unite,” Abdilla said.

For more information, visit https://www.rsm.global/malta/.