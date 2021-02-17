RSM Malta has appointed Roberta West Falzon as director of RSM Malta within the audit and assurance team as from January 1. This promotion came following just over five years serving RSM Malta as audit manager.

West Falzon is a certified public accountant and holds a practising certificate in auditing. She graduated with Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons) degrees from the University of Malta and is a fellow member of the Malta Institute of Accountants. Subsequently, she was also awarded the ACCA Diploma in International Financial Reporting.

West Falzon has significant audit experience and leads several audit engagements for national and international clients operating in different industries, including groups and listed entities. She also delivers technical and professional training both in-house and outside the firm. Moreover, West Falzon sits on the Malta Institute of Accountants Financial Reporting Committee.

Recently-appointed managing partner George Gregory congratulated West Falzon on her new role within RSM Malta.

“RSM Malta’s success is owed to its hardworking employees, who do not just fulfil their role but go over and above to serve the organisation. I’m looking forward to work together with West Falzon to see the company move forward following what was a rough year due to an unexpected pandemic,” Gregory said.

West Falzon commented: “I am delighted to be part of this growing firm that supports business with excellence. In this ever-changing environment, I look forward to contribute in strengthening further our team to best serve our clients’ needs.”

RSM Malta is a member of RSM International; a worldwide network of independent professional services firms, providing audit, tax and specialist advisory services to ambitious growing organisations around the globe. RSM International is represented by 128 member and correspondent firms in over 120 countries. The combined organisation has over 43,000 professionals in more than 810 offices.

For more information, visit https://www.rsm.global/malta/.