RSM Malta celebrated its annual International RSM World Day on October 3 with a full day packed with activities, with the highlights being a treasure hunt and a reception in Mdina for its employees.

The theme of the sixth edition of the RSM World Day was ‘The Bigger Picture’ whereby employees were encouraged to embrace the key element of RSM’s global strategy, which is to empower and develop its people so that they can serve its clients in increasingly innovative and complex ways.

The day kicked off with a series of talks for all RSM Malta employees. Following lunch, all employees were split into 17 teams and participated in an interactive treasure hunt in Mdina.

All teams had to scour the city for the clever fact-finding clues. At the end of the treasure hunt, the winners were announced at a reception held at the nearby Il-Veduta restaurant.

“We are proud to form part of RSM International, and the annual RSM World Day is a great occasion for us to see the ‘bigger picture’ and understand who we are and what value we give to our clients and shareholders. The day served also to reinforce in practice our values of respect, integrity, teamwork, excellence and stewardship. This day helped us to bond with each other and, more importantly, value the fact that we work and play together,” said Maria Micallef, managing partner of RSM Malta.

The firm is a member of RSM International, a worldwide network of independent professional services firms, providing audit, tax and specialist advisory services to ambitious growing organisations around the globe.

RSM International is represented in 116 countries. The combined organisation has over 41,000 professionals in more than 750 offices.