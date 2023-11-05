RSM Malta, an audit, tax and consulting firm that forms part of the RSM international network, recently organised a CSR (corporate social responsibility) Day to extend its support to eight NGOs as part of its commitment to give back to the community.

The October 12 event, which started off at RSM Malta’s offices in Żebbuġ, showcased the company’s dedication to fostering positive change and social development.

More than 170 employees participated in diverse tasks aimed at contributing to various sectors of society, including animal welfare, health and overall well-being.

Employees had the opportunity to understand the essential work carried out by the NGOs and several expressed their enthusiasm following the event.

“Participating in RSM Malta’s CSR Day was extremely positive for us,” some said.

This day helped us truly embody the five core values that RSM Malta operates by. I hope we get to participate in more initiatives like this one

Others remarked: “This day instilled in me a stronger sense of pride in being part of RSM as it helped us truly embody the five core values that RSM Malta operates by. I hope we get to participate in more initiatives like this one.”

RSM Malta’s managing partner, George Gregory personally visited the premises of all the supported NGOs to acknowledge the dedicated efforts of both RSM Malta staff and the NGOs themselves.

“Every day in which I lead RSM Malta together with my team of partners and director, I feel truly grateful to have staff that truly care about the work they do. During our CSR Day, I felt an even bigger sense of pride seeing the same members of staff putting in the same level of care and dedication to support these organisations,” Gregory said.

The team executed a variety of tasks to support the different NGOs: from helping in the dog play areas to executing maintenance tasks, assisting in kitchen, baking, washing cars, as well as tree planting and cleaning up Msida Bastion Historic Gardens, Pembroke Parks and Wied Qirda.

The supported NGOs included The Association for Abandoned Animals (AAA), Coast is Clear, Dar Merħba Bik, Dar tal-Providenza, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Żebbuġ local council, Richmond Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The CSR Day sets the stage for RSM World Day, scheduled for December 7, where RSM offices worldwide are uniting in similar initiatives to create a lasting impact on communities globally.

