RSM Malta considers the time is ripe to develop a framework that will compile, on an annual basis, trends, key ratios, statistics and other information useful to the different stakeholders in the remote gaming industry – including operators, regulators, policymakers and strategists.

To this end, RSM Malta is launching a survey among remote gaming operators to collect information on the business performance in the market; the economic, employment and regulatory issues being faced; the attractiveness and deficiencies of the local jurisdiction; and how present and future challenges can be overcome.

The Malta iGaming Survey, which is supported by Gaming Malta, was launched last month with results to be published in September. Once published, respondents can benchmark their responses to the market, through the use of the interactive survey website.

“The iGaming sector is a strong contributor to Malta’s economic performance with the direct contribution to the Maltese economy valued at over €1 billion. We are trying to map the iGaming industry in Malta with the purpose of providing analysis that can help shape policy and performance and positively contribute towards continued growth in this sector. We strongly encourage operators to participate in the Malta iGaming Survey and in the fora during which the survey results will be presented,” said Vladimiro Comodini, Partner at RSM Malta.

To register, visit www.maltaigamingsurvey.com.