RSM, the leading global network of audit, tax and consulting firms focused on the middle market, held its 2019 world conference in Rome, Italy between November 11 and 15 with the theme “Nextgen RSM”.

The event gathered more than 300 delegates from over 100 countries, including Malta, to share ideas and insights on building internal agility, and shaping streamlined and foresighted client services to middle market business leaders globally.

George Gregory, Tax & Corporate Advisory Partner and Gordon Micallef, IT Advisory Partner attended the Rome conference, which was chaired by Rhonda Klosler, Chief Operating Officer of RSM Canada. The event included high-profile guest speakers who shared their views on various relevant topics, such as ways through which business leaders can ignite ideas and inspire their people, global business and the creation of an environment for success, and how AI and technology will shape the future of business.

Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM International said: “As technology transforms our profession, our clients and our markets, the principles of conservatism and incremental development - once the foundations of our profession’s approach to strategy and business - are being replaced by transformational change and digital renovation in order to drive growth and retain relevance.”

“While many of our trusted ways of working are being challenged by technological advances, at RSM we embrace change and look to the future with excitement.”

George Gregory, Partner of RSM Malta added: “RSM Malta is part of a bigger family with a drive for innovation and delivering the most recent knowledge and expertise to our clients. We support RSM in facing the challenges and opportunities in this constantly changing world, even before they arise. We believe that the power of being understood combined with new technologies will only strengthen the relationships and create a bigger foundation for success”.

RSM will continue focusing on creating a culture of collaboration and innovation, building new technology and structures that will form the future solutions for the middle-market. The next chapter starts here, said Gregory.

RSM Malta is an independent member firm of RSM International, a network of audit, tax and consulting firms providing services to entrepreneurial, growth-focused organisations globally.

Through collaboration, deep understanding of what matters most to clients, and insight sharing by senior partners, we empower clients to move forward with confidence and realise their full potential. We have firms in 116 countries and are in each of the top 40 major business centres throughout the world, with 750 offices across the Americas, Europe, MENA, Africa and Asia Pacific. We have combined staff of over 41,000.