RSM Malta has renewed its commitment to empower start-ups in Malta by partnering up with Shark Tank Malta for a second consecutive year.

Last year, the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has served as a platform for entrepreneurship all around the globe landed in Malta, and the RSM Malta team immediately stepped in to provide its expertise and support in line with its commitment towards start-ups.

This year, in an effort to continue sharing its expertise among Malta’s up-and-coming businesses, RSM Malta has partnered with Shark Tank again.

Established by a team of reputable partners in 2005, RSM Malta has also just launched its start-up service-proposition for 2023: “With you from idea to start-up, to scale-up”, aiming to continue helping start-ups that truly punch beyond their weight.

Aired on TVM, the second season of the business-themed show aims to find local business ideas with the passion to be great and connect them to the ‘sharks’, people with funds and who can be seen as having made it in the business world. The contesting entrepreneurs must try to convince the ‘sharks’ to part with their hard-earned cash and give them the funding they desperately need to turn their dreams into million-euro realities.

Just last week, Shark Tank officially announced the ‘sharks’ for the second season: Mark Bajada, Alexander Fenech and Christabelle Borg, who we have met during the first season of the show, as well as introduced a new ‘shark’ to the mix: Chris Vassallo. Additionally, this year, Shark Tank Malta will be inviting guest ‘sharks’ throughout the season, including Steve Mercieca and Angelo Dalli.

“After the success behind the first edition, we wanted to continue establishing RSM Malta as the firm that supports start-ups throughout their journey,” Fabianne Ruggier, director within the RSM Malta’s NextGen Advisory team, said.

“Over at RSM Malta, we aim to support people that have an entrepreneurial mindset and the will to put their ideas into action. We help them flesh out their ideas, build them into a start-up and then work with them towards scaling up their venture. That is why we consider this partnership to be truly in line with our empowerment and innovation service-propositions.”

George Gregory, managing partner of RSM Malta, added: “We believe that just like us, Shark Tank is providing a well-needed opportunity for local entrepreneurs who just haven’t yet managed to scale up their idea. Continuing upon this partnership with Shark Tank in Malta was the perfect step for us to ensure that we keep contributing to the success of local entrepreneurship.”

Mark Grech, co-founder at Greatt Entertainment Group, brand owners of Shark Tank Malta, said: “We are thrilled to be working with RSM Malta yet again this year as we believe as a firm, it fully understands the work that goes behind starting up a business. This year again, through their own start-up related programmes, they will be assisting with various quick-fire sessions with the shortlisted Shark Tank Malta contestants to design the building blocks leading to launching, scaling and growing their own business. Through its experienced advisers, RSM Malta’s multidisciplinary team is continuing its journey to support those with the right mindset to implement the fundamentals for business success.”

Established in 2005 by a team of reputable partners who are certified public accountants with several years of working experience in the profession, RSM Malta employs graduates with backgrounds in accounting, finance, taxation, corporate law and information technology. The firm is a member of RSM International, a worldwide network of independent professional services firms, providing audit, tax and specialist advisory services to ambitious growing organisations around the globe.

For more information, visit www.rsm.global/malta/.