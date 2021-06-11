Gozitan artist Mario Cassar is presenting his 14th solo exhibition, entitled Sacred Rubbings/Out of Bounds. The exhibition made its debut in Valletta on May and is currently showing at the Gozo Ministry exhibition hall.

Cassar is presenting 26 works on paper, a collection he has produced in the last three years. The works feature rubbings with graphite and drawings with red ink. The body of work was produced in Malta, France and Palestine, where the artist did a cultural diplomacy project hosted by Malta’s representative office in Ramallah. The artist took rubbings in key sites including mosques, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Wailing Wall.

Cassar, a visual art educator for the past 24 years, has also created a pop-up studio inside the exhibition hall where he is working on a large drawing, entitled Untitled XXX.

Cassar has exhibited in Northern America, Europe and the Middle East. His works are found in private and public collections worldwide.

The exhibition will run until June 25.