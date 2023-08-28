Suspended Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales could face further domestic sanctions as the country’s top sports court meets Monday to examine complaints against him for forcibly kissing Women’s World Cup star Jenni Hermoso.

World football governing body FIFA provisionally suspended Rubiales for 90 days on Saturday but the 46-year-old could face a longer suspension from the Spanish government, if the sports court opens proceedings against Rubiales for “very serious” offences or an “abuse of authority”.

Spain’s top sports court (TAD) began meeting online from 1100 GMT.

