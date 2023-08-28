Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta on Sunday added to mounting criticism of the country’s suspended federation president Luis Rubiales, saying his forced kiss with Jenni Hermoso after the women’s World Cup final was “damaging the image” of Spanish football.

“After what has happened this week I would like to convey my sadness as a person, as a father of three daughters, as a husband and as a footballer” at what has happened around “our football and around the Spanish women’s national team”, Iniesta wrote on his social networks.

“I believe that we cannot tolerate actions like the ones we have seen, which have tarnished such a great milestone as winning a World Cup,” added the scorer of the goal against the Netherlands in the 2010 men’s final, which gave Spain their first World Cup.

