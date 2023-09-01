FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Thursday that Luis Rubiales' kiss on the mouth of Spanish women's football star Jenni Hermoso "should never have happened".

In his first reaction to the incident which happened at the presentation ceremony following Spain's win over England in the Women's World Cup final, Infantino said the behaviour of Spanish federation boss Rubiales had "spoiled" the occasion.

"The well-deserved celebrations for these magnificent champions were spoiled by what happened after the final whistle," Infantino wrote on Instagram.

"And what continued to happen in the following days. This should never have happened."

