The mother of Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales, suspended for forcibly kissing a player during Spain’s World Cup triumph, was taken to hospital Wednesday, the third day of her hunger strike.

Angeles Bejar, who began her protest against her son’s treatment inside the Divina Pastora church in the southern seaside town of Motril, was evacuated and taken to hospital by the emergency services, parish priest Antonio Rodriguez told reporters.

“I have to tell you that she had a seizure and had to be rushed to hospital. She is no longer here,” said the priest, adding that Angeles Bejar was “tired, with many (health) problems, and not just anaemia”.

Rubiales’ mother had promised to stay locked up in the church until Jenni Hermoso, the player who was kissed on the mouth by her son, “tells the truth” about what happened, a family member explained.

