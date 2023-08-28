The mother of Spain’s suspended football chief Luis Rubiales, who is under fire for planting an unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso, went on hunger strike Monday in support of her son.

Angeles Bejar began her protest inside the Divina Pastora church in the southern seaside town of Motril, saying she would continue until Hermoso “tells the truth” about what happened, a family member told reporters outside of the church.

“There is a harassment that is not fair. His mother who has a deep faith, has found refuge in God, she has gone on hunger strike, she does not want to leave the church,” said Vanessa Ruiz Bejar, who is Rubiales’ cousin.

More details on SportsDesk.