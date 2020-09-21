Luis Rubiales was on Monday re-elected president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) until 2024 in a vote at the Spanish football headquarters near Madrid.

Rubiales was the only candidate after the withdrawal of former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Robiales won with 95 vote in favour, none against and 10 blank ballots.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta