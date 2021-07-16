The Msida end of Rue d’Argens will be closed to traffic from 9pm on Friday (today) for emergency works on a high-voltage cable, Enemalta said.

Works will continue through into Saturday, with the company saying in a statement that it would be doing its utmost to wrap up the works and end the traffic disturbance by Saturday afternoon.

The emergency works will affect traffic flowing towards the road from Msida circus. Other parts of the key road, in Gżira leading to Sliema, will not be affected.

The works are essential to maintain electricity supply, the company said as it apologised for the inconvenience.