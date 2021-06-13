Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger insists Germany need to get a little dirty in their Euro 2020 opener against France on Tuesday in order to subdue the world champions’ forward firepower.

France start as clear favourites for the Group F clash at Munich’s Allianz Arena while Germany’s defence faces a stern test having leaked 20 goals in 13 games this season.

Fresh from winning the Champions League final with Chelsea, Ruediger insists the Germans can ill afford to allow France’s star forwards like Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann room to attack.

