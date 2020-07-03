On Thursday, July 9, APS Bank will be hosting its 15th APS talk, titled ‘Rugby and the workplace: the unlikely parallels’. Albert Galea, team manager of the University of Malta Wolves Rugby Football Club will be presenting this talk.

In the modern day sporting world, where glamour and money tend to steal the limelight, rugby is one of those sports that has stayed true to its core values. The talk will cover how values of trust, leadership and respect are root factors of the sport, and will draw parallels on how they can be key under-pinning features of any workplace as well.

Galea, one of the founding members of the club when it started in 2017, has held this role of team manager for the past two seasons, where he coordinates everything to do with the club's on-field preparation and appearances. A journalist by day, Galea has been involved in sports since he was six years old, and still continues to play football competitively. That experience has served well in helping to turn UM Wolves RFC into one of the most organised and professionally minded rugby clubs on the island.

For more information about this free talk, visit https://www.apsbank.com.mt/apstalks-15