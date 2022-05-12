The Rugby World Cup will be staged in the United States for the first time in 2031 after the game’s governing body named the host nations for five men’s and women’s tournaments.

Australia will hold the men’s World Cup in 2027 with the women’s tournaments going to England (2025), Australia (2029) and the United States (2033).

By taking the showpiece to North America, officials hope to grow the sport in a non-traditional rugby nation.

“Today, we have approved three exceptional Rugby World Cup host nations – England, Australia and USA – providing unprecedented certainty and an unparallelled opportunity to accelerate the growth and impact of rugby globally,” said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta