Record-setting English referee Wayne Barnes announced Thursday that he was calling time on his career, five days after officiating in the Rugby World Cup final.

“People often say you will know when it is the right time to retire, and this is clearly the right time for me and for my family,” said Barnes in a World Rugby statement.

“It’s been an incredible journey.”

Barnes, 44, refereed 111 internationals, a record, between 2006 and 2023.

He was also involved in 92 tests as an assistant referee and three as TMO (television match official).

Over five World Cups, he officiated in 27 matches, another record, including six in both 2019 and 2023.

