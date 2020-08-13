The 2027 and 2031 men’s Rugby World Cups will be attributed at the same time under a new set of rules governing the holding of major tournaments announced on Friday.

The hosts will be announced in May 2022, when those for the 2025 and 2029 women’s tournaments will also be decided, World Rugby said.

“In a ground-breaking move, World Rugby will award hosting rights to its next two men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups within the same process,” the body said.

Continue reading this story on Sports Desk, the new sports website brought to you by Times of Malta.