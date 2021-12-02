The League championship of 1924-25 was characterised by the pique that existed at the time between Sliema and Floriana.

This rivalry added spice to that season’s competition. As luck would have it, if luck it was, when the fixture list was made up, the two teams were drawn to meet each other towards the end of the competition, making sure that interest would be maintained up till the very end.

Floriana and Ħamrun Spartans opened the league on January 16, 1924.

The Greens won 1-0 to bag the first two points of the season.

The decline in the Spartans’ standards was apparent.

