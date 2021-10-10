Benfica members have elected former Portuguese international Rui Costa as president to replace Luis Filipe Vieira who was arrested in July.

The club said on Saturday that Costa, 49, comfortably won the election for a four-year term, collecting 84.48 per cent of the votes against 12.24 per cent for his opponent, Francisco Benitez.

The club said that slightly more than 40,000 of its members voted, a record turnout.

