Rui Pinto, the Portuguese whistleblower behind the “Football Leaks” revelations, has turned his hard disks over to French and European investigators even as he fears his life is “totally stuck”.

The information could open up a whole new raft of potentially damaging revelations for football in Europe.

“I am sure that there are still many things that have not been investigated,” Pinto said in an interview with AFP and other French media.

Since the leaks were first published online in 2015, the salaries of superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar have been revealed and the world learned of a rape allegation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo that was dismissed by a US judge.

