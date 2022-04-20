The European Parliament has approved a report by Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba requiring manufacturers of mobile devices to use a common charger.

The proposal was tabled by the European Commission in September 2021 and the European Council adopted a position in January this year.

Once the European Parliament's report is approved by the EU member states, companies will have nine months to put the new rules into practice.

The Labour MEP said the new rules would be good for consumers and the environment.

"Now we enter into negotiations with the EU member states to have a common charger for all mobile phones and similar devices including tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handled videogame consoles and portable speakers. In a nutshell, everything that is recharged with a wired cable should be equipped with a USB-type C port, regardless of the device brand," Agius Saliba said.

"Consumers will save money by not having to buy chargers, and we will also save the planet 10,000 to 13,000 tonnes of the so-called e-waste."

He said he hoped the member states would also agree to also include smart watches, wearable and health trackers, personal care devices and lighting equipment in the scope of the legislation, unless their size is too small and they cannot be adapted to be equipped with a USB-type C port.