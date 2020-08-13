Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Thursday he was furious after a youth academy coach’s alleged racist remarks led to a police investigation.

On Tuesday, regional television channel WDR published the private messages sent by the unnamed individual, with authorities starting the probe as the Bundesliga champions had received four complaints letters from parents since 2018.

“This issue does not fit with our values, the values that FC Bayern Munich represent,” Rummenigge said.

