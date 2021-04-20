Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was on Tuesday elected to UEFA’s executive committee and replaced Juventus supremo Andrea Agnelli as a representative of the European Club Association (ECA).

Rummenigge, whose term of office lasts three years, replaces Agnelli, who quit as ECA president amid plans for a new Super League with the Italian set to be vice-president of the controversial new competition.

The 65-year-old Rummenigge was elected during an UEFA congress meeting in Montreux, Switzerland.

