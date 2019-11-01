A run for mental wellbeing will be held on Saturday.

The awareness raising activity is being organized by the Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health (ACAMH), Pembroke Athleta and Mental Health Malta, with the support of Eurosport and We Are Water.

The third edition of the Run for Mental Wellbeing, will start at Mount Carmel Hospital grounds at 2.30pm and aims to raise awareness on children’s mental health, breaking the stigma associated with it.

The activity will also raise funds which will contribute towards educational programs and training for professionals - such as conferences on mental health.

“Mental health is a public health matter. Early identification and treatment of mental disorders are crucial in a child’s development. This is especially significant in the first few years of life, when undiagnosed and subsequently untreated issues may have longer term effects on the overall child’s ability to achieve their potential throughout life,” the organisers said.

They said that the five most common causes of death between the ages of 15 to 24 are all from mental disorders apart from road traffic accidents.

The event will be held on November 2 and is split into either five or 10 kilometer runs and a 5 kilometer walk departing from Mount Carmel Hospital at 2.30pm, 2.35pm and 2.40pm respectively.

They will then be followed by a children's fun run departing from Mount Carmel Hospital at 3.30pm.

“If anyone is suffering right now, don’t be afraid to seek help, mental illness is not a sign of weakness,” the organisers said.

To participate, apply on www.pembrokeathleta.com.