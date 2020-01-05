A record number of 400 participants took part in the fifth edition of Nadur Garmin 8K in aid of Puttinu Cares, last Sunday.

The run was won by Charlton Debono of Nadur (right, in yellow shirt) for the fifth consecutive year, while Maria Attard of Kirkop was the first female participant to enter first.

Trophies were presented by Nadur mayor Edward Said and Gozo Minister Justyn Caruana.

The run was organised by Nadur council andsponsored by Garmin Malta, together with Gozo Sports Board, TRI Gozo, Athletix AC and Shamrock Stars.

Other events included a 5K walk, 750 metres run, and 2K and 3K run for children.