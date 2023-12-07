Anyone stuck in traffic along the Mrieħel bypass on Thursday morning may have seen an unusual, albeit endearing, scene – a white pony galloping through the traffic as a woman chased after it.

Marilyn Baldacchino Gatt happened to be driving in the area, towards Attard, when she saw a man in the road and then saw a pony walking against the traffic.

Baldacchino Gatt, an animal lover, stopped her car by the side and ran out of the car to help the man.

“I was worried that a tragedy would happen. The pony was walking against traffic. After she crossed the lane she headed towards the Attard side. Soon after, there was a truck coming and I signaled for the driver to stop. He blocked the road with the truck allowing us to catch the pony,” she said.

Baldacchino Gatt and the man, who had also stopped to help, called the Animal Welfare Department. Police officers also arrived on site.

The run-away pony was stopped along the Mriehel bypass and returned to its owner. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

It eventually turned out that this was the second time the 20-year-old pony ran away. This time it had run away two days ago and her owner was looking for her.

The owner told Baldacchino Gatt that he had bought the pony recently and kept her in his field nearby. He believed she was running away to go to her previous owner.