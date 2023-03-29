A driverless refrigeration van rolled down Old Theatre Street in Valletta on Wednesday morning, injuring two pedestrians and damaging scaffolding.
The accident happened at 9.20am. The van came to a stop when it crashed into the scaffolding.
The pedestrians, two men, were assisted by other passersby before being taken to hospital in ambulances.
Their condition is not yet known.
The police are investigating.
