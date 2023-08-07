World number six Holger Rune said on Sunday he hopes to partner in mixed doubles at next year’s Paris Olympics with fellow Dane Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki, a 33-year-old former WTA world number one and 2018 Australian Open champion, returns to competition this week at Montreal after retiring in 2020.

Rune, a 20-year-old who reached last month’s Wimbledon quarter-finals before falling to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz, confirmed that the Danish all-star combination could be getting closer to reality.

“It would be really cool, I really like her as a person and a player,” he said. “It would be the perfect mix for me at the Olympics. I hope we can make it happen.”

