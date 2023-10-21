Holger Rune hopes his new coaching collaboration with Boris Becker will yield inside knowledge on world number one Novak Djokovic.

While the 20-year-old Dane has learned plenty already - he has beaten Djokovic in two of three previous meetings - there is no harm in getting the scoop from the man who coached the 24-time Grand Slam winner to six of his major titles from 2013-2016.

“It’s great to learn from players like (Boris) and from Rafa (Nadal), Roger (Federer) and Novak,” ATP number six Rune said on Saturday as he prepared for Monday’s start of the ATP Swiss Indoors in Basel.

“It would be good to steal a bit from what they did. They got so many things right.

“Boris did well as a coach of Djokovic and as a player. I’m excited to hear what he has to say.”

The 500-level Basel event in Federer’s home town will be the first in-person tournament for the Rune-Becker combination following a week of training in Monte Carlo, where both are based.

