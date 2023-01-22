In the last weeks before a race, injury is probably a runner’s biggest fear.

The hard work has been done – months of preparation have been invested, and now it is time to slow down on the training and wait for the big day.

Injury affects almost every runner at some point, so physiotherapist and triathlete Chris Fenech shares some important insights and last-minute advice.

What are the most common injuries in running and how can I prevent them happening?

Some of the most common running-related injuries include ankle sprains, muscle injuries (such as hamstring sprains) and repetitive strain injuries (such as ITB pain and achilles tendinopathy).

In order to minimise risk of developing certain injuries, there are a few aspects one should consider when training for any long-distance running event such as a half marathon.

Read full article on www.sportsdesk.com.mt