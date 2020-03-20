The Los Angeles Rams released running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews, the National Football League team announced on Thursday.

The high-priced Gurley was reportedly let go because of the large financial hit his multi-million dollar contract had on the team's salary cap.

Gurley had yet to begin the massive extension he signed prior to the 2018 season. He has a cap hit of $17.2 million in 2020, the first season of a four-year, $57 million extension he signed in 2018.

"Damn I got fired on my day off #QuarantineAndChill," Gurley wrote on Twitter.

The Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs were among the teams interested in Gurley.

Matthews has recorded 519 tackles, 91 sacks and six interceptions in 156 career games with the Rams and the Green Bay Packers.