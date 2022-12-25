Throughout history we have feared and welcomed machines in equal measure. The Industrial Revolution wiped out jobs that had existed for millennia. Weavers are no more, farriers have gone, and farming has become a rare activity. At the beginning of the 19th century, 90 per cent of people in industrialising countries tilled their fields.

Today not even two per cent do so, producing multiple times what their forbearers did. Corn harvests in the US, for instance, have quintupled since WWII. Yet all these workers made redundant by technological progress and all their children have found employment in rapidly growing economies. Today, even low-income earners are fabulously rich when compared to our ancestors. This is the magic of productivity.

Productivity is every economist’s Holy Grail. If we manage to produce more stuff with the same or less input, we as a community will have more to share. We all become richer. The production lines of Henry Ford come to mind, which made possession of a car possible for the mass market.

Many more cars were produced at ever lower cost, making them affordable for the many. The same holds true for everything, from housing to apparel, from dishwashers to computers. The more we manage to produce per worker, or per material or energy put into a final product, the better off we should be. Much depends, of course, on how we share these additional gains.

Will workers get a higher salary, better working conditions, or more leisure time? Will customers profit from lower prices? Or will higher profits accrue to shareholders alone? Will governments earn more taxes and invest in roads or railways, schools, or hospitals for all? Will those whose jobs are eliminated be swiftly retrained in different skills? Will producers invest in even higher productivity to extend their lead or will they just enjoy higher profits without much competition, causing progress to slow?

Productivity, the multi-factor result of investment, skills, innovation, enterprise and competition, is most commonly expressed as labour productivity. We divide our total economic output by hours worked or by the total head count of the labour force. It is a rough yardstick, yet mirrors gains in wealth and income per country sufficiently well.

More productive countries have higher per capita income. Over the last 50 years, industrialised nations have doubled, or even tripled their productivity ‒ and hence their affluence. Some have done so with lightning speed, like the former countries of the Eastern Block, or previous constituents of the Soviet Union.

The Czech Republic, Poland and Lithuania, for instance, have doubled their productivity in just two decades. Gross data paper over some interesting peculiarities though. Some countries lead in GDP per capita, yet others are leaders in GDP per hour worked, distributing productivity gains to workers in form of more leisure time.

On both counts, Ireland tops the list (third and first place, respectively), followed by countries like Luxembourg and Singapore. The share of financial services, where vast amounts are earned by relatively few people, have an influence, but so does oil wealth (Qatar) and attractive tax regimes.

The Cayman Islands have a higher per capita income than even the United States. Ireland is a world leader in productivity, apparently three times more productive than Malta, and twice as productive as Germany. It does so by counting all their low-tax residents’ production as its own. Multinationals like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Pfizer book their production in Ireland, while producing elsewhere. Ireland’s productivity is a bookkeeping exercise.

We should therefore not give too much weight to league tables. Besides, wealth does not always equal health and happiness. Yet the future well-being of any nation depends on productivity improvements. We long hoped for a jump in productivity with IT, then Big Data, then AI.

Apparently, AI can produce now better letters, better medical diagnostics, even poetry. Yet before we fear to run out of human interaction, all this ‒ when compared to earlier successes like electrification, the invention of the telephone or the assembly line ‒ has not led to jumps in productivity so far.

This is mostly due to the growing share of services in our economic output. Many jobs we humans do in a person-to-person fashion are hard to scale. It is easy to churn out more widgets in a factory through new machinery and automation, but less so if one has to perform a hip replacement.

Fewer nurses, fewer carers or fewer waiters mean less service, not higher productivity. The Japanese use robots now in hospitals to nurse and entertain the infirm. I am not sure how this should lift productivity, to be measured in better health care for the same money.

The shift to ever more service jobs guarantees that we will never run out of work. Whereas in the past we had to think about a universal basic income supporting all those incapable of finding satisfactory employment, post-Covid we have now come to realise that our ageing and increasingly frail citizen comrades are too few to even man the jobs which are out there. Work there is enough, but alas, the workers are missing.

Policies supportive of immigration may not improve productivity. Seasonal helpers, or more hands working in construction or the hospitality industry, will not change the ratio of output per head that much, but they will lift the economy by filling vacancies.

These immigrants, consumers themselves, will pay their share in taxes and social insurance, but other than the resident retirees will not cash up. They may return home before their time of retirement arrives, leaving us with a surplus.

All attempts to make services more efficient end up with consumers doing the job themselves – for free. It started with petrol stations a generation ago. Instead of relying on a person to fill up your car, checking your tire pressure and oil, and quickly cleaning your windows, we now have to do all these things ourselves. We have to check out at supermarkets scanning purchases ourselves.

We have to check in our flights, print baggage tags and drop off the luggage ourselves. We are nudged to do internet banking. Have you ever tried to get things mended, serviced or changed waiting on the phone for anyone in a Bangladeshi call centre to answer? Or struggled with a customer service chat pod? We do all this instead of our own work.

Service productivity only shifts. It does not increase that much. Worse: all those ruses to scale services leave us less well-served for the same money. More immigrants would serve us – and themselves – certainly better.

Economically speaking, to dig a hole and fill it again is an economic endeavour (as long as someone pays for Hole Enterprises Corp., or some civil servants doing that). If then fewer people dig more holes, that’s more productive, at least statistically.

But such Chinese-style activity will neither increase the wealth of a nation nor serve the environment. Now this would be a task worth all our input ‒ and productive for all.

Andreas Weitzer is an independent journalist based in Malta. The purpose of this column is to broaden readers’ general financial knowledge and it should not be interpreted as presenting investment advice, or advice on the buying and selling of financial products.

