Running a full marathon had always been the dream of Andy Farrer.

In 2010, he fulfilled his ambition when he took part in the Belfast Marathon.

Two years later, a serious back injury seriously jeopardised his hopes of running again, let alone being able to be on the starting line of another marathon.

But two years later, he managed to compete in the Belfast Marathon and went on to race in the London Marathon where he did it for a noble cause as he collected funds for VICTA, a charity that helps blind and partially- blind children.

“I always wanted to run a marathon and in 2010 I took part in the Belfast Marathon and after that I sincerely thought that was it,” Farrer said.

